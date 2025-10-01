SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 – Application, Eligibility, Vacancies

The Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2025 is a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join one of India’s most prestigious police forces. The recruitment is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on behalf of Delhi Police. This year, a total of 550+ posts are available for various positions, including Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator (AWO/TPO).

Key Highlights – Delhi Police Head Constable 2025

Recruiting Authority: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Exam Conducting Body: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name: Head Constable (Ministerial, AWO/TPO, etc.)

Head Constable (Ministerial, AWO/TPO, etc.) Total Vacancies: 550+ (varies by post)

550+ (varies by post) Application Mode: Online only

Online only Application Dates: September 24 to October 15, 2025

September 24 to October 15, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Exam Type : Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

: Computer-Based Examination (CBE) Selection Stages: CBE → Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) → Typing/Skill Test → Document Verification → Medical Examination

CBE → Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) → Typing/Skill Test → Document Verification → Medical Examination Salary: Level-4 (₹25,500 – ₹81,100)

Level-4 (₹25,500 – ₹81,100) Official Website: ssc.gov.in

How to Apply – Delhi Police Head Constable 2025

Step 1: Visit the SSC official website: ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate details.

Step 5: Upload required documents, including signature, photo, and educational certificates.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online using Net Banking, BHIM UPI, or Debit/Credit cards.

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Delhi Police Head Constable Application Fee 2025

General (Male): ₹100

OBC/EWS (Male): ₹100

Women (All Categories): Exempted

SC/ST Candidates: Exempted

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Exempted

Documents Required for Upload

Candidates must upload the following documents via the Delhi Police Head Constable registration link:

Recent Photograph (clear background)

Signature (JPEG format, 10–20 KB)

Aadhaar Card

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Educational Certificates

Make sure to complete the application before October 15, 2025, and verify all details before submission. For official updates and application, visit the SSC website ssc.gov.in