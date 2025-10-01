SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 – Application, Eligibility, Vacancies
The Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2025 is a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join one of India’s most prestigious police forces. The recruitment is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on behalf of Delhi Police. This year, a total of 550+ posts are available for various positions, including Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator (AWO/TPO).
Key Highlights – Delhi Police Head Constable 2025
- Recruiting Authority: Delhi Police
- Exam Conducting Body: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
- Post Name: Head Constable (Ministerial, AWO/TPO, etc.)
- Total Vacancies: 550+ (varies by post)
- Application Mode: Online only
- Application Dates: September 24 to October 15, 2025
- Last Date for Fee Payment: October 16, 2025
- Exam Type: Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
- Selection Stages: CBE → Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) → Typing/Skill Test → Document Verification → Medical Examination
- Salary: Level-4 (₹25,500 – ₹81,100)
- Official Website: ssc.gov.in
How to Apply – Delhi Police Head Constable 2025
- Step 1: Visit the SSC official website: ssc.gov.in
- Step 2: Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.
- Step 3: Log in using your User ID and Password.
- Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate details.
- Step 5: Upload required documents, including signature, photo, and educational certificates.
- Step 6: Pay the application fee online using Net Banking, BHIM UPI, or Debit/Credit cards.
- Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.
Delhi Police Head Constable Application Fee 2025
- General (Male): ₹100
- OBC/EWS (Male): ₹100
- Women (All Categories): Exempted
- SC/ST Candidates: Exempted
- Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Exempted
Documents Required for Upload
Candidates must upload the following documents via the Delhi Police Head Constable registration link:
- Recent Photograph (clear background)
- Signature (JPEG format, 10–20 KB)
- Aadhaar Card
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Educational Certificates
Make sure to complete the application before October 15, 2025, and verify all details before submission. For official updates and application, visit the SSC website ssc.gov.in