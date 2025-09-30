SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2025: Application, Eligibility & Exam Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in collaboration with Delhi Police, has announced the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in 2025. A total of 509 vacancies are available, including 341 for male candidates and 168 for female candidates, with reservations for Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and other government-specified categories.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official SSC website ssc.gov.in or the mySSC mobile app.

Application Process

Start Date: September 29, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 20, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: October 21, 2025, 11 PM

Correction Window: October 27 to October 29, 2025

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues. Aadhaar-based authentication is recommended for smooth verification of photographs and signatures.

Application Fee: Rs 100 (waived for women, SC/ST, PwBD, and eligible Ex-Servicemen)

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-25 years as of July 1, 2025 (relaxations for reserved categories and departmental candidates)

Education: 10+2 or equivalent

Typing Skills: 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi

Additional Benefits: Extra incentives for NCC certificate holders and Rashtriya Raksha University graduates

Selection Process

The recruitment includes multiple stages:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) – 100 marks, 90 minutes, objective-type questions. Negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) – Qualifying in nature

Typing Test on Computer – 25 marks

Computer (Formatting) Test – Qualifying

CBE Syllabus (100 Questions, 100 Marks, Hindi & English):

General Awareness – 20 questions, 20 marks

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic) – 20 questions, 20 marks

General Intelligence – 25 questions, 25 marks

English Language (Basic Knowledge) – 25 questions, 25 marks

Computer Fundamentals (MS Word, MS Excel, Internet, WWW, Browsers) – 10 questions, 10 marks

Salary

Selected candidates will be placed at Level-4 pay scale (Rs 25,500–81,100).

Final Selection

The final selection will be based on overall merit, considering performance in the CBE, PE&MT, skill/trade tests, document verification, and medical examination. Delhi Police will also maintain a 15% reserve panel of candidates.

Candidates are encouraged to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid technical glitches.