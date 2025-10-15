SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Out Soon: Steps to Check and Challenge

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1 on October 15, 2025. This comes after a highly competitive exam cycle, which saw 13.5 lakh candidates appear across 255 centres in 126 cities, all vying for prestigious government positions.

Candidates can review the provisional answer key and raise objections if they spot any discrepancies. Each objection must be backed by valid supporting evidence. SSC has assured that subject experts will thoroughly examine every objection, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the final answer key, which will be decisive for determining the next stage of selection.

How to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Navigate to the “Answer Key” section on the homepage.

Select SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 from the list of notifications.

Download the provisional answer key PDF and check your responses.

How to Raise Objections Against the Answer Key

If candidates find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections by following these steps:

Visit the SSC official website and go to the answer key notification.

Click on the “Raise Objection” link provided.

Select the question number you want to challenge.

Upload supporting documents or evidence justifying your objection.

Submit the objection before the deadline mentioned in the notification.

SSC will review all submitted objections carefully. The final answer key will be released after considering valid challenges, and the Tier 1 results will be based on this final key.

For millions of aspirants, every mark counts, and the objection process ensures that each candidate gets a fair evaluation. Stay tuned for updates and make sure to check the official SSC website regularly.