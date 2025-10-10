SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 Declared – Check Your Result Now

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has officially released the ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 posts today, October 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Candidates who appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) can now check their results online through the official portals: assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.

Earlier, the result declaration date and time was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In his post, he said,

“Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination.”

According to the official notice, candidates can view their provisional results from 2:00 PM onwards by logging in with their application number and password on the official websites.

Websites to Check ADRE Result 2025

How to Check and Download ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025

Visit the official website — assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org

or Click on the “ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your application number and password

Your ADRE Grade 3 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) is conducted by the SLRC to fill various Grade 3 and Grade 4 vacancies across state departments.