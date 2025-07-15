Shubhanshu Shukla Returns: Indian Astronaut's Parents Shed Tears of Joy Upon Perfect Splashdown

In an emotional moment for not just Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's parents but also for those space enthusiasts who are waiting with bated breath over the test pilot's successful return after completing the Axiom-4 Mission and reaching the Earth successfully on the Dragon spacecraft.

The splashdown happened in California, and Shubhanshu will spend a week at NASA before returning to the country. There will be a lot of attention on his heroic mission, and his journey will definitely inspire future astronauts just like how Rakesh Sharma inspired Shubhanshu as a young kid.

By reaching the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla became the second-ever Indian to enter space and the first to set foot on the ISS. During his multi-week stay, Shubhanshu and the team of astronauts conducted multiple experiments covering neural and space sciences. His mission's purpose is to facilitate future space travel, and his successful return is a huge moment in Indian space history.

As the dragon spacecraft landed, one could witness Shubhanshu's parents clapping with joy and tears in their eyes as they held the Indian flag close. You can watch the clip below: