Shocking: Watch an 18-year-old die after AC falls from the second floor!
A tragic incident happened in Delhi's DBG road area where an 18-year-old died on the spot after an AC fell from the second floor. Another youth was severely injured in the accident.
Jitesh, an 18-year-old Doriwalan resident, was the deceased and was taken to the hospital immediately. But he has been declared dead.
Watch the video:
#Delhi l 19 year old boy dies after an AC unit falls on him from 3rd floor of a building In Karol Bagh.
CCTV footage of the tragic incident surfaces online. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/znWp1yNwOV
— Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) August 18, 2024