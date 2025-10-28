SHOCKING! Air India Bus Catches Fire at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3

A coach operated by AI SATS for Air India caught fire on the morning of Tuesday 28 October 2025 at the Bay 32 area of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3 in Delhi. The bus was parked mere feet from a passenger aircraft when flames broke out, but thankfully no one was on board and no injuries or aircraft damage were reported.

According to airport officials the incident occurred just few inches away from the facing aircraft but crews at the scene responded swiftly. The fire was brought under control within minutes and the area secured to prevent disruption to operations. AI SATS which handles ground-support services for multiple airlines including Air India confirmed the vehicle was empty at the time of the fire and assured that a full investigation has been launched.

While such an incident around terminal operations raises obvious safety concerns especially when aircraft and ground crew are involved, authorities have emphasised that quick action and adherence to emergency protocols helped avoid any major consequences. Immediately after the fire was extinguished operations resumed with minimal disruption though cleaning and inspection were carried out in the affected bay.

The airport management and airline officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire. Early indications suggest either an electrical fault or an overheated component in the parked coach but no official cause has yet been released. A similar event near active aircraft presents a reminder of the strict safety margins required in busy airport environments with hundreds of clearing flights each day.

For passengers and airport users the key takeaway is that safety systems were effective and no flights or people were harmed. Nonetheless the incident will likely prompt ground-handling providers and airport authorities to review maintenance schedules and emergency readiness, especially for vehicles operating in proximity to parked aircraft.

In summary the bus fire at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 serves as a wake-up call for aviation safety stakeholders while underlining the value of rapid response in averting worse outcomes.

BREAKING: Air India bus catches fire at Delhi Airport Terminal 3 pic.twitter.com/zwBEGDydW7 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 28, 2025

Clarification came from Delhi Airport's official X (formerly Twitter) account over what exactly happened, and they have made it clear that there were no injuries or casulaties in this "stray" incident. They have also made it clear that the safety and well-being of the travellers are of utmost important to them, and they will do their best to provide seamless travel experience for all commuters.