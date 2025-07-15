Shillong Teer Result July 15 OUT Now: Check First and Second Round Lucky Draw Winning Lottery Numbers

The number of arrows fired determines the winner of the unique Meghalaya game known as the Shillong Teer Lottery. The official website offers the lucky numbers for the July 15 competition's first and second rounds. Correctly predicting the number of arrows shot in a day determines the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery Game. There are two rounds in this lottery game. Teer Betting Centers will sell tickets for both rounds from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Sundays are set aside for church visits. Monday through Sunday, at 4 and 5 p.m. The Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act oversees the game, which is lawful in contrast to other lotteries in India. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which consists of twelve clubs, organizes the competition. The Shillong Teer lottery results are available at https://www.sarkariexam.com/.

Tickets for the lottery game Shillong Teer range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Sales begin Monday through Sunday at 10 a.m. At Shillong's Polo Ground, players have two minutes to guess the total number of arrows that 50 archers will shoot in both the first and second rounds, which have maximum limits of 30 and 20 arrows, respectively. Meghalaya's eleven districts are home to over 5,000 ticket counters.

The player has to predict the final two digits of the total number of arrows that were fired and hit the target in a particular day. The person who accurately predicts the number wins the lottery. Each day, fifty archers shoot only twenty arrows in the second round and thirty in the first.

Note: Playing the lottery should be done sensibly because it might become addictive. This page's content is intended solely for informative reasons and should not be interpreted as guidance or inspiration.