Shibu Soren Death: Family, Son Hemant Soren, Personal, Political Life, and More!

In disheartening news for the people of Jharkhand, ex-Chief Minister and one of the founders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, dies at the age of 81. Shibu Soren was undergoing treatment for over a month at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Shibu Soren's condition deteriorated over the past few days, leading to his death in the early hours of Monday.

An essential and highly revered individual in Jharkhand politics, Shibu Soren also served as the Minister of Coal in the Union Cabinet three times—2004, 2005, and 2006.

Everything to Know About Shibu Soren: Family, Political Life, and More

Shibu Soren was born in Nemaru village in Ramgarh district, which was Bihar at the time. He belongs to the Santal tribe. Thugs employed by moneylenders murdered his father. Owing to the circumstances he grew up in, Shibu developed his own ideology and, at just 18, formed the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh. It didn't take much time for Shibu Soren, AK Roy, and Binod Bihari Mahato to form the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

His political life was muddled with controversies, jail terms, and everything. He was accused and was also found guilty in the kidnapping and the eventual murder of his personal secretary, Shashinath Jha. The CBI in its chargesheet, explained that Jha's knowledge of the alleged deal between the Congress and the JMM to save the government of PV Narsimha Rao led to the murder.

Shibu Soren was fondly known as Guruji, and he played an instrumental role in Jharkhand's political landscape. A three-time chief minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren's life will be remembered for his lifetime fight for rights and justice for the Adivasi communities, along with the controversies.

In his personal life, Shibu Soren wed Roopi Kisku, the mother of his three children. Hemant Soren currently serves as the chief minister of Jharkhand. Hemant also served as the chief minister of the state briefly from July 2013 to December 2014. His elder son, Durga Soren, served as an MLA from Jama, and his wife, Sita Soren, is also an MLA but is now with the BJP.

Shibu Soren's youngest son, Basant Soren, is now the President of the youth wing of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and is also an MLA currently from Dumka.