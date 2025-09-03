Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea’s Daughter Vidhie Makes Explosive Claims

The sensational Sheena Bora murder case, which shocked the nation, has taken a dramatic turn. Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of the main accused Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, has leveled serious allegations in court.

On Tuesday, while recording her testimony before Special CBI Judge J.P. Darekar, Vidhie claimed that the statements attributed to her in the CBI chargesheet were fabricated. She said no investigating agency had ever officially recorded her statement and accused the CBI of misusing her name.

According to her, after Indrani’s arrest in 2015, a bitter property dispute broke out within the Mukerjea family. She alleged that Peter Mukerjea’s sons, Rahul and Rabin, stole jewelry worth crores and ₹7 crore in cash from Indrani. Shockingly, she added that the family even fought over Indrani’s perfumes, sarees, and handbags—leaving her mother penniless. Vidhie accused Peter’s family of deliberately implicating her mother in the case to gain control of her wealth.

Vidhie also told the court that at the time of her mother’s arrest, she was a minor and went through severe emotional trauma. She said both Mumbai Police and the CBI questioned her, but she never gave a signed official statement. Instead, she claimed she was pressured to sign blank papers and email printouts at the CBI office, which were later misused to frame her parents.

She alleged that Rabin Mukerjea once threatened her to “choose between her mother and the inheritance,” warning that siding with Indrani would mean losing all property rights.

Recounting her connection with Sheena, Vidhie said Indrani had always introduced Sheena to the world as her sister. At one point, both were close, but tensions grew when Peter’s elder son Rahul entered the picture. Rahul frequently visited Sheena’s Worli residence, their bond deepened, and, according to Vidhie, drug abuse also crept in, worsening matters.

She last met Sheena in 2011 at a wedding in Goa but stayed in touch with her through emails until 2013.

Vidhie maintained that Peter’s sons stole Indrani’s valuables even before Peter’s arrest, opened a new locker, and hid them there. She claimed this was proof of a deliberate conspiracy to trap her mother.

The court is set to continue recording her testimony on Wednesday.

Background of the Case

Sheena Bora, born to Indrani Mukerjea and her first husband Siddhartha Das, went missing under mysterious circumstances in 2012. Indrani told everyone that Sheena had gone to the U.S. for studies. However, in 2015, the truth surfaced after Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested in another case and spilled details about Sheena’s murder.

According to the prosecution, Indrani, along with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar, strangled Sheena in a car and later burnt her body in a Raigad forest. They also allegedly sent emails from Sheena’s account to create the illusion that she was alive.

Indrani, Sanjeev, and Peter Mukerjea were all arrested. While Sanjeev and Peter are out on bail, Indrani spent over six years in jail before being released on bail in May 2022.