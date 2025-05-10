Delete It, Please: Shashi Tharoor Slams BJP Over Controversial Post Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

The BJP has been facing severe criticism for its attempts to create political divides amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The latest to criticize the saffron party is Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been in the headlines over the past few months for his noticeable support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP posted a video on X, drawing a comparison between the Congress-led UPA and the BJP-led NDA in their responses to terrorism. The post read: “The message to the enemies is loud and clear. Don't mess with us! Unlike the UPA regime’s passivity, New India has no patience for futile peace talks. #OperationSindoor.”

Condemning the post and urging the BJP to delete it, Tharoor wrote on X:

“At a time when the nation stands united as Indians, this petty attempt to divide us politically is deplorable.”

Calling the advertisement inappropriate and immature, the Congress leader added:

“Our government learned the futility of past approaches the hard way — after inviting Pakistan to participate in the investigation of the Pathankot blasts in 2016. Only then did it adopt the path of military action, carefully calibrated and maturely conducted. This advertisement is neither appropriate nor mature. Delete it, please.”

Political leaders and netizens alike have condemned the BJP for sharing such a post amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Many have questioned the necessity of making such a statement now.

Tharoor’s criticism of the BJP is significant, especially given his recent engagement with international media, where he has articulated India’s need to retaliate against terrorist threats emanating from Pakistan. In several interviews, Tharoor has emphasized that Pakistan continues to serve as a safe haven for terrorist outfits.

In one such interview to Al Arabiya News, he asked about the evidence implicating Pakistan in supporting and funding terrorism. Tharoor responded, “As for evidence, Pakistan is a master of denial. They denied any involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 172 people, until one of the terrorists was caught alive and confirmed their links. They also denied knowing Osama Bin Laden’s whereabouts until he was found living in a military encampment near a Pakistani army base. There is enough circumstantial and intelligence-based evidence to justify India’s actions.”

He added: “India is a status quo power. It seeks nothing from Pakistan and is focused on growing its economy, advancing in high technology, and securing a better future for its youth. It simply wants to be left in peace. Pakistan, on the other hand, is a revisionist and bigoted power. It claims Indian territory and seeks to annex areas solely based on shared religious identity.”

Given the cordial rapport between Shashi Tharoor and members of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it remains to be seen whether the saffron party will take his advice and avoid politicizing the sensitive situation the nation currently faces.

