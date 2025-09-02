September 3 School Holiday Confirmed? Full List of States Revealed!

Heavy rainfall and festive holidays have prompted several state administrations to declare a school holiday for September 3, 2025. Students across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and other regions will get a midweek break as authorities move to ensure safety and accommodate local observances.

In Noida, the District Magistrate has ordered that all schools from Pre Nursery to Grade XII will remain closed on Wednesday following continuous heavy rainfall. A similar decision has been taken in Ghaziabad where all government, private, aided and unaided schools including CBSE, ICSE institutions and madrasas will also be shut for the day due to waterlogging and safety concerns.

Punjab has extended the closure of schools till September 3 in view of the flood situation across the state. In Jammu division, schools were ordered closed earlier this week as a precaution after intense rain disrupted normal life. Gurugram has not declared a full holiday but the district administration has directed that classes be held online instead of in person.

Rajasthan will see a holiday of a different nature. Schools there will remain closed on September 3 to mark Teja Dashmi and Ramdev Jayanti which are being observed as restricted holidays.

While Delhi schools remain open for now, officials are keeping a close watch on the weather conditions. The widespread closures reflect how both natural forces and cultural traditions continue to shape the school calendar across India.