September 24 Bank Holiday or not?

Since the festive period of Navratri is ongoing, individuals all over India are interested to learn if banks would be open on September 24, 2025. Although there are localized bank holidays in some areas based on festivals or local observances, banking activities in the vast majority of the country will operate according to normal schedule.

States With Bank Holidays on September 24, 2025

There are no bank holidays in September 24 on a nationwide scale. The majority of states, such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar, will have banks working normally. Customers can conduct their transactions on a normal basis in branches, ATMs, and online.

Planning Ahead for Bank Services

Even though Navratri started on September 22, bank holidays for the festival are restricted to some states, typically for Saptami, Ashtami, or Navami. To prevent last-minute inconvenience, customers should refer to their local bank branch announcements and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly calendar of bank holidays. This ensures hassle-free financial transactions, particularly for cheque deposits, cash withdrawals, and other branch services.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 28 (Sunday): General Sunday holiday across the country.

September 29–30: Local bank holidays in specific cities, as indicated by RBI notifications.

October 1–2: Mahanavami, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti holidays in different states.

Conclusion

The majority of banks in India will be open on September 24, 2025, offering regular banking services. Locals in local holiday areas are advised to check with their nearby branches, but the rest of the country will follow regular working hours. Digital banking channels such as online banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile applications will also be available throughout the day.

By advance planning and referring to the RBI calendar, the customers are saved from inconvenience and are able to execute their financial activities hassle-free during the festival time.

Also read: September 24 School Holiday or not?