September 22 Bank Holiday or not?

On September 22, 2025, banks in Rajasthan will have a holiday in observance of the first day of Navratri, while banking operations in other states will continue as usual. This closure coincides with the implementation of new GST rates, making it a significant day for both financial transactions and festive celebrations. Anyone planning to visit a bank should check the holiday schedule beforehand to avoid inconvenience.

RBI Releases Monthly Bank Holiday Schedule

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a monthly list of bank holidays, indicating which states and cities will observe closures. According to the RBI’s September 2025 schedule, Rajasthan is the only state where banks will be closed on September 22. All other states and union territories will have normal banking services on this day.

Banks Closed in Rajasthan

Banks across Rajasthan will remain shut on September 22 to mark the beginning of Navratri, a major Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm. In addition to banks, the state government has also declared holidays for schools, colleges, and government offices to allow residents to participate in the festivities.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September

After September 22, other bank holidays in September include:

September 23: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed in observance of Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti. Residents of these cities should plan their banking activities accordingly.

September 29 and September 30: Additional bank holidays in various cities as per the RBI’s monthly schedule.

Bank customers are advised to always consult the official RBI bank holiday calendar to ensure smooth planning of transactions and avoid last-minute disruptions.

Conclusion

With Navratri commencing on September 22 in Rajasthan, residents should note that banks will not operate on this day. Checking the state-wise bank holiday schedule in advance helps plan financial activities effectively and ensures no disruption during this festive period.

Also read: School Holidays in October 2025: Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and More