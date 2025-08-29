September 2025 Calendar: Full List of Festivals, Holidays and More

September, the ninth month of the Gregorian calendar, coincides with the Hindu months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin, making it spiritually significant. The month marks the observance of Pitru Paksha, the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, and several important vrats and festivals.

This year, September 2025 is extra special as it will also witness a lunar eclipse on Bhadrapada Purnima (September 7), visible across India. Alongside this rare celestial event, devotees will celebrate festivals such as Onam, Anant Chaturdashi, Jivitputrika Vrat, and Parivartini Ekadashi.

September 2025 Festivals and Holidays

September 3 – Parivartini Ekadashi

Lord Vishnu is believed to turn in his cosmic slumber on this day, marking the midpoint of Chaturmas. Fasting is considered highly auspicious and is said to bring liberation (moksha).

September 4 – Vamana Jayanti

September 5 – Onam, Pradosh Vrat

Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali. The day is marked with rangoli decorations, feasts, boat races, and cultural festivities.

September 6 – Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Utsav concludes with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols in rivers and seas. The day also marks the worship of Lord Vishnu’s infinite form, with devotees tying the sacred 14-knotted Anant Sutra for protection.

September 7 – Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Lunar Eclipse

The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on this day and will be visible from India.

September 8 – Beginning of Pitru Paksha

A 15-day period dedicated to offering tarpan, shraddha, and pind daan to ancestors.

September 10 – Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi

September 14 – Jivitputrika Vrat

Mothers observe this vrat for the well-being, happiness, and long life of their children.

September 17 – Ekadashi Shraddha, Indira Ekadashi, Kanya Sankranti

September 18 – Guru Pushya Yoga

September 19 – Masik Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat

September 21 – Sarva Pitru Amavasya

The concluding day of Pitru Paksha, when rituals are performed for all departed souls.

September 22 – Sharadiya Navratri Begins, Ghatasthapana

The nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga begins with Ghatasthapana. Devotees invoke the Goddess, who is believed to descend to earth during this period to bless her followers.