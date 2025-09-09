September 10 Bank Holiday or not?

As of September 10, 2025, banking services across most states in India will operate normally, with no scheduled bank holiday. Customers can expect regular operations at bank branches, except in specific areas where local observances may occasionally affect working days.

Mumbai and Maharashtra Update

Mumbai city and suburban districts had earlier witnessed a shift in the Id-e-Milad bank holiday from September 5 to September 8 to avoid overlapping with Ganesh idol immersion processions. Since that rescheduled holiday has passed, banks in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be open on September 10, functioning like any regular business day.

Other States Across India

For the rest of India, including states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala, the Id-e-Milad bank holiday was observed on September 5. As such, all these states will also have normal banking operations on September 10.

Banking Services Reminder

Even on previously declared holidays, essential banking services such as ATMs, online banking, UPI transactions, and internet banking remained available. Customers can continue to use these digital channels for any banking needs.

Key Takeaway

September 10, 2025: Banks will operate normally in most states, including Mumbai.

No statewide bank holiday is scheduled for tomorrow, and customers should plan branch visits accordingly.

Digital banking services remain accessible 24/7 regardless of holidays.

In summary, for those planning transactions or visits to physical bank branches, tomorrow is a regular working day, and all banking operations are expected to run smoothly.

Also read: Tripura School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Festival Breaks