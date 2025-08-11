UP School Holidays August 11-17: Independence Day, Janmashtami, and More!

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has published the holiday calendar for schools in the state, according to local reports. The calendar that was published indicates that schools in Unnao will be closed on August 14 and August 15, and a public holiday has been declared for August 16.

Chehlum will be observed as a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh on August 14, and Independence Day is a national holiday on August 15. Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which is also a public holiday, is observed on August 16.

Independence Day is observed nationwide on August 15. Schools will conduct various activities in honor of the national holiday, including the hoisting of the national flag.