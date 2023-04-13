Sakshi Cartoon: JDS Leader Kumaraswamy’s Poll Promise to K’taka Farmers

As Karnataka goes into the poll mode, every political party in the state is promising sops for the voters. Encouraging the marriage of farmers’ children, JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said his party would give Rs 2 lakhs to women who marry farmers’ sons. He was addressing a Pancharathna’ rally in Kolar.

Sakshi Cartoon text translation: Woman who marries a farmer’s son will get Rs 2 lakh: Karnataka leader Kumaraswamy’s electoral promise.

The cartoon shows an aide of the JD(S) leader whispering in Kumaraswamy’s ears saying that the farmers outside are saying, ‘We are in trouble. We do not want to get married. Just give us the promised amount.’

