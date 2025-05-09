S-400 Sudarshan Chakra: All You Need to Know About India's Defence Weapon

In the midst of the continuing hostilities between India and Pakistan, the world has been praising India's defense system. Only our strong missile system has allowed our armed forces to successfully shoot down Pakistan's attempts to cross international boundaries and the Line of Control.

During the intervening nights of May 8 and 9, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched many attacks throughout the whole western border using drones and other weapons. Notably, Pakistani forces also engaged in a large number of ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control.

The Indian Air Force employed the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system to counter and nullify Pakistan's attempt at escalation. One of the most lethal surface-to-air missiles, or SAMs, in the world is the S-400 system, which India uses.

Five squadrons of the Russian-built S-400 Triumf missile system for air defense, referred to as "Sudarshan Chakra" in Indian service, have been acquired by India. Three of the five purchased squadrons are in service, and the other two are expected by 2026.

India agreed to pay over Rs. 35,000 crores to acquire five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system for air defense, which is manufactured in Russia.

The S-400 defensive missile system is reportedly one of the most sophisticated long-range air defense systems in the world. In 2014, China became the first country to purchase the S-400 missile system.

Three components make up the S-400: a command center, a sophisticated radar, and missile launchers. The S-400 can strike aircraft, cruise missiles, and even swiftly moving intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

NATO members see the S-400 as a serious danger because of its extreme long-range capabilities. Targets up to 600 kilometers away can be tracked by the S-400's radar. The S-400 system is extremely transportable and can be quickly deployed; it can be put into service in five minutes while moving and in thirty-five seconds when it is on standby. Its launch trucks can be quickly repositioned since they are mounted on heavy-duty trailers that can move at 60 km/h on roads and 25 km/h off-road.