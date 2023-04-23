Rise and Fall of Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh : A Brief Timeline 

Amritsar: Waris Punjab De chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab police on Sunday. The fugitive was arrested from Rode village in Moga district after 37 days of massive manhunt by the state police. Rode village is the native village of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal is being shifted to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. The Punjab police have invoked the stringent NSA against the Khalistani sympathizer who had tried to install himself as the next Bhindranwale.

On February 23, Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar and demanded the release of his aide Lovepreet Toofan. It took Punjab police almost three weeks to launch a manhunt against the radical preacher.

A timeline of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s rise and fall:

February 23: Amritpal Singh’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar demanding Waris Punjab De chief’s aide Lovepree Toofan

February 24: Ajnala court ordered the release of Lovepreet

March 10: Centre launched crackdown against six pro-Khalistan YouTube channels

March 18: Punjab police launched manhunt for Amritpal Singh and arrested 78 persons in connection with the case

March 19: Punjab police declared Amritpal Singh a fugitive

March 19: The vehicle used by Waris Punjab De to escape was seized by Punjab police

March 20: Along with Amritpal’s uncle and driver, the police arrested 112 supporters of Khalistani sympathizer

March 21: The Amritsar district magistrate issued an order directing the police to detain Amritpal under National Security Act

March 22: Uttarakhand police launched manhunt for Amritpal at gurdwaras, hotels, and areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district

March 22: A lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief was issued by Punjab police

March 25: A CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing Amritpal in Patiala



March 28: A new video of Amritpal and his key associate Papalpreet Singh started making rounds on social media. The video was claimed to have shot at a Delhi market

March 29: A video message of Amriptal emerged in which he called on the ‘Sikh sangat’ to join ‘Sarbat Khalsa campaign’ to ‘save Punjab’.

March 30: Amriptal released a video to clarify that he does not fear death and will ‘soon appear before the world’.

April 10: Punjab police arrested Amritpal’s key ade Papalpreet Singh from Hoshiarpur

April 15: Punjab police arrested another key aide, Joga Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib

April 20: Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to the UK from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport

