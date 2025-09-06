Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2025–26: Apply Now for ₹6 Lakh Support

September 06, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the Phase 2 registration for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2025 will close today, September 6, 2025. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process must register on the official portal at icet-sche.aptonline.in. How to Register for AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2