Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2025–26: Apply Now for ₹6 Lakh Support
The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2025–26 are now open, aiming to support India’s future leaders who are committed to thinking big, thinking green, and thinking digital for societal betterment. This prestigious scholarship provides financial assistance of up to ₹6,00,000 over the duration of a postgraduate degree, enabling meritorious students to pursue higher education in impactful fields.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Must be an Indian citizen.
- Should be a first-year postgraduate (PG) student.
- Academic requirements:
- GATE score: Between 550 – 1,000 OR
- Undergraduate CGPA: 7.5 or above (or equivalent percentage normalized to CGPA)
Eligible Postgraduate Programs:
- Computer Science
- Artificial Intelligence
- Mathematics & Computing
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Renewable & New Energy
- Material Science & Engineering
- Life Sciences
Scholarship Benefits:
- Financial Assistance: Up to ₹6,00,000 for the entire PG program
- Coverage: Tuition fees, living expenses, research, and development
- Important Dates & Application Details:
- Last Date to Apply: 4th October 2025
- Application Mode: Online only
- Apply Here: www.b4s.in/sen/RFS12