Red Alert Issued for Six States till June 19; Schools Holiday likely!

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six states of India. Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka are likely to see heavy to very heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning till June 19. These states have been put under red alert by the IMD, which marks a high level of risk.

States Under Red Alert

A red warning has been particularly given for Mumbai, Pune, Satara, and Raigad in Maharashtra, where very heavy rainfall is expected in the next 16 hours. Gujarat's coastal districts, such as Bhavnagar, are also likely to experience flood-like conditions owing to the heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a warning of strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning in these regions, which can result in damage to property and infrastructure.

Monsoon Progress

The southwest monsoon has advanced well, covering the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Following a short lag in Gujarat, the monsoon has picked up, reaching the borders of Rajasthan. At Madhya Pradesh, 19 districts are already reeling under the impact of the monsoon, with activity from rain picking up in the rest of Chhattisgarh within the next 48 hours.

Alerts in Other States

Orange Alert: The orange alert is issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Konkan-Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Kerala for the possibility of heavy rain. Inhabitants in these states are requested to remain safe and vigilant about any situation.

Yellow Alert: Delhi-NCR can anticipate light to moderate rain and gusty winds (50-60 km/h) on June 18, with the alert continuing up to Thursday. Citizens are recommended to have umbrellas and raincoats with them when venturing outdoors.

Impact and Precautions

Heavy rainfall has already caused waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Twelve flights were diverted in Delhi on Tuesday due to bad weather. In Uttar Pradesh, pre-monsoon rains have claimed 22 lives, prompting authorities to remain vigilant. The IMD has urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and heed weather warnings.

School Holidays Likely

In case the situation turns bad, schools in the affected regions can announce a holiday from June 19 or 20, based on the weather. Parents and children are requested to keep themselves informed about the latest weather reports and follow any directions given by local authorities. The announcement of a holiday will be decided by the concerned state governments and school management.

Precautions to Take

People living in affected regions are requested to take precautions to ensure their safety. The precautions are as follows:

Staying inside and refraining from unnecessary journeys

Maintaining emergency telephone numbers accessible

Preparing for electricity cuts and waterlogging

Adhering to evacuation orders issued by local authorities, if required

Not walking or driving through flooded parts

Conclusion

The IMD is keeping a close eye on the situation and will keep releasing updates as and when needed. Locals should tune in to local news and weather reports for updates. The monsoon is at its peak, so it is important to be ready for any situation and take precautions as required to stay safe.

Also read: SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Released – Check Merit List and Cutoff at ssc.gov.in