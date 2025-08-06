RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.50%: Key Reasons and What It Means for You

After three cuts this year between February and June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.50%. This decision is expected to bring stability, but borrowers will see no immediate relief or burden.

What is the Repo Rate?

The repo rate (short for repurchase rate) is the interest rate at which the RBI lends funds to banks.

A decision on the repo rate is taken during the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, held once every two months under the chairmanship of the RBI Governor.

When Does the RBI Increase or Decrease the Repo Rate?

India’s central bank may increase the repo rate when inflation is high. This makes loans costlier and reduces spending — thereby helping to bring inflation down.

When inflation is low or growth is sluggish, the RBI may cut the repo rate to encourage borrowing and investment. Lowering the repo rate can give a boost to consumer spending, thereby contributing to GDP growth.

Changing the repo rate influences the interest rates on loans and deposits offered by commercial banks. A lower repo rate means cheaper home or car loans. A higher repo rate means costlier borrowing.

Unchanged Repo Rate: Impact on Loans

Between May 2020 and April 2022, the RBI kept the repo rate steady at 4%.

However, from April 2022 to February 2023, the rate was gradually hiked to 6.5%.

It was maintained at that level for two years until the RBI slashed the repo rate by 100 basis points over three cuts.

While there will be no immediate change in borrowing or deposit costs, the RBI’s status quo gives banks the opportunity to fully transmit the benefits of previous rate cuts.

An unchanged repo rate means that borrowers will continue to pay the same EMIs for their loans.

Why Did the RBI Maintain Status Quo?

The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged comes amid rising geopolitical tensions, with US President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on India and threatening a “substantially high” penalty over India’s trade with Russia.

In this context, the rupee remains under pressure. The rupee dropped 16 paise on Tuesday (August 5) after Trump issued fresh threats to hike tariffs on Indian goods, following New Delhi’s criticism of the double standards of the European Union and the US.

What Did the RBI Governor Say?

Emphasizing that the central bank has taken decisive, forward-looking measures to support growth, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the MPC had unanimously decided to continue with a neutral stance.

He stated that uncertainty over tariffs is still evolving, and that monetary policy transmission is underway. The MPC will maintain a close watch on developing data.

The Governor also said that the Indian economy is expected to post robust medium-term growth, despite global trade uncertainties, supported by government and RBI policy measures.