Rath Yatra 2025: Elephants Run Amok in Ahmedabad, Viral Video Shows Chaos

Panic broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after a group of elephants went out of control during the grand procession.

According to reports, six elephants were part of the procession. Chaos erupted when some of them ran amok, sending crowds into a frenzy as people scrambled to safety. Initial reports suggest that several individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It is suspected that loud music during the procession may have startled the elephants.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows three heavily-decorated elephants breaking free even as their mahouts struggle to control them. Police personnel are seen swiftly moving bystanders away to avoid a tragedy. The elephants broke through barricades and charged into a narrow lane, with caretakers running behind them. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control, and no fatalities were reported.

Rath Yatra is a major Hindu festival celebrated with chariot processions in honor of Lord Jagannath, most famously in Puri, Odisha. The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is considered the second-largest in the country, drawing lakhs of devotees every year.

The incident occurred during the city’s celebration of the 148th edition of the Rath Yatra.