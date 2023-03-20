Ramzan 2023 Dates Sehri, Iftar Timings

Ramzan 2023: Ramzan is one of the most divine months for Muslims and is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. This religious period is celebrated all over the world with devout spirituality and peace, where most of the devotees fast for 30 days, and follow the Sehri and Iftar rituals where they have their first meal at dawn i.e between 4 am and 5 am, known as Sehri, ending their fast at twilight with a ritual known as Iftaar.

During the Ramzan period, Muslims offer Namaz 5 times a day, donates Zakat known as a charity, and recite Quran regularly.

This holy month is observed on every 9th month of the Islamic calendar after Shaban.

This year Ramzan month will start on the 22nd of March and end on the 21st of April, following the sacred Festival Eid-al-fitr based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Check out the Ramzan timings schedule for Sehri and Iftar in major cities in India:

