Ramadan 2025 March 2, India: Roza Begins, Sehri, & Iftar Timings

Ramadan begins today, Sunday, March 2, 2025, for Muslims in India. The holy month of fasting, known as Roza, began after the Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and will conclude with Iftaar (meal after sunset).

Start of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan began on Saturday, March 1, after the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday evening.

Sehri and Iftaar Timings in Various Cities

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal after sunset, are crucial during this time. The timings for these meals in various cities are:

Mumbai: Sehri 5:45 am, Iftaar 6:45 pm

Delhi: Sehri 5:28 am, Iftaar 6:23 pm

Chennai: Sehri 5:19 am, Iftaar 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: Sehri 5:32 am, Iftaar 6:02 pm

Bengaluru: Sehri 5:30 am, Iftaar 6:14 pm

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is significant because it marks the time when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset as an act of worship and reflection.

Ramadan Helpline

To support Muslims during Ramadan, the Islamic Centre of India has launched a Ramadan Helpline. It offers guidance on practices such as Roza, Sehri, Iftar, Sadqa, and Taraweeh. The helpline is available from 2 pm to 4 pm daily via phone or email:

Mobile: 9415102947, 7007705774, 9140427677

Email: ramzanhelpline2005@gmail.com