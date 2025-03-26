Ramadan 2025 Date: March 31 or April 1 in India?

Ramadan 2025 started on March 2, and it is going to continue for 29 or 30 days, depending on the visibility of the crescent moon. This indicates Eid-ul-Fitr will be on either March 31 or April 1. The moon sighting will determine the actual length of Ramadan, with Eid-ul-Fitr occurring one day after the visibility of the crescent moon.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramzan, also referred to as Ramzan, is among the most sacred months in Islam. Throughout this holy month, observant Muslims fast Roza (fasting) for 29 or 30 days, based on the lunar calendar. Eid 2025 is a gazetted holiday in India and will probably be celebrated on March 31 (Monday), as per the central government's holiday schedule.

Moon Sighting and Eid Celebrations

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr will be ascertained by moon sighting. If the crescent moon is sighted on March 30, then Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 31. If the moon is not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on April 1. It is a tradition in most nations, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

March 31 or April 1 in India?

In India, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr will be fixed by moon sighting. If the crescent is sighted on March 30, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on March 31. If the moon cannot be sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on April 1.

Eid Celebrations Around the World

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed by Muslim communities worldwide in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, and other Middle Eastern and Western nations. Ramadan commenced on March 1 in Saudi Arabia, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on either March 30 or March 31, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Public Sector Holiday Dates in the UAE

The public sector holidays in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been officially announced by the government. The holiday will be shifted to Wednesday, April 2, if the holy month of Ramadan is concluded on the thirty-first day.

The Significance of the Crescent Moon

The lunar cycle determines the exact date on which Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31 if the moon can be sighted on March 30. If the moon can be seen on March 31, the festival will be celebrated on April 1.

Also read: April 2025 Public Holidays List: 11 Days Closure of Schools, Offices, and Banks