Ramadan 2025 Crescent Moon Sighting in UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE; Fasting Begins on March 1

The blessed month of Ramadan has begun, with the sighting of the crescent moon in many countries of the world. The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, the US, Australia, and Indonesia, heralding the arrival of Ramadan 1446 AH.

In Islamic custom, the commencement of Ramadan relies on the sight of the crescent moon. Muslims across many nations flew through the night sky on February 28 to look for the moon, marking the beginning of fasting from March 1, 2025.

In the UK, the North London Council of Mosques (NLCoM) verified that the crescent moon was sighted and announced March 1 as the first fasting day. The first tarawih prayer is scheduled to take place tonight.

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims, and it is spent in fasting, prayer, and charity. Muslims fast from dawn till dusk during this month, abstaining from food and drink to cultivate willpower, compassion for the poor, and a greater bond to their religion.

As the sacred month starts, Muslims everywhere are getting ready for a month of spiritual contemplation, self-enhancement, and communal bonding. With the sighting of the crescent moon, the countdown to Eid-al-Fitr has started, signalling the culmination of Ramadan and a celebration of joy, thanksgiving, and togetherness.

Also read: Prabhas look in Kannappa Teaser Wins Fans Hearts, Watch Video