Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card Out Soon, Steps to Download Here

Rajasthan Police is expected to release the admit card for the Constable exam today, September 8, 2025, on its official portal. The written test is scheduled for September 13 and 14, giving candidates just a few days to download and prepare.

The recruitment drive is significant, with 10,000 vacancies announced across General, Driver, Band, and Telecommunication posts. Candidates should visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in for the admit card link. The same will also be available on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in once activated.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official Rajasthan Police website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Find and click on the Recruitment or Admit Card section

Tap the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link

Log in using your SSO ID and password

Your admit card will appear. Download and save it

Take a clear printout to carry to the exam center

Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, or Driver’s License. It is also advisable to carry a pen and passport-size photographs if required. Mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and any study material are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning from 9 to 11 am and afternoon from 3 to 5 pm. It will follow the offline OMR format, consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. Negative marking will apply, so accuracy will be key for candidates aiming to score high.

With the release of the admit card, aspirants are advised to download it as early as possible to avoid last-minute website slowdowns. Keeping documents ready in advance and understanding the exam pattern will help ease stress on the test day.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam is a crucial opportunity for thousands of candidates across the state. Staying prepared and organized will go a long way in ensuring success.