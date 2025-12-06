Punjab Schools Announce December 2025 Holiday List: Winter Break Dates Confirmed

December 2025 is an important month for schools across Punjab, marked by festival holidays, historic Sikh observances, and the official winter vacation period. While December has fewer national festivals, it carries deep emotional and cultural significance for the state due to the remembrance of the Chhote Sahibzade and the annual Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib. The Punjab Education Department has also issued the official winter vacation schedule for all schools.

Punjab Winter Vacations 2025: Official Dates

The Punjab Government has announced that all government and private schools will remain closed for winter vacation from

22 December 2025 to 10 January 2026.

Schools will reopen on 12 January 2026, marking the beginning of the post-winter academic session.

Complete List of Punjab School Holidays in December 2025

1. Christmas Holiday – 25 December 2025 (Thursday)

Schools across Punjab will remain closed for Christmas Day, a national gazetted holiday. Students and teachers participate in community celebrations, church activities, and festive events.

2. Shaheedi Sabha / Shaheedi Jor Mela – 25 to 27 December 2025

The Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib is one of Punjab’s most significant annual observances, honoring the martyrdom of the Chhote Sahibzade—

• Sahibzada Zorawar Singh

• Sahibzada Fateh Singh

Lakhs of devotees visit the historic site from 25–27 December, leading many schools to observe restricted holidays on 25 and 26 December.

Additionally, 27 December is a state public holiday to mark the Shaheedi Diwas of the Chhote Sahibzade.

3. Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Utsav – Date Under Review

Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab is tentatively scheduled for 27 December 2025 as per the early Sikh calendar. However, Sikh groups are urging a date change, as 27 December coincides with the Shaheedi Diwas of the Sahibzade. The final decision may be updated after Panth-level discussions to honor both events with proper sanctity.

Historical Importance of December in Punjab

December holds a special emotional and historical significance in Sikh history. The martyrdom of the Chhote Sahibzade in 1704 is remembered through the Saka Sirhind, drawing massive footfall at Fatehgarh Sahib every year. Schools often adjust schedules and holidays to allow families to participate in these observances.

Why December Holidays Matter for Students

Along with the cultural and religious events, December brings the coldest phase of winter in Punjab. The winter vacation allows students to rest, prepare for final exams, and participate in spiritual, cultural, and family events.

Conclusion

Punjab’s December 2025 school holiday list includes festival breaks, Shaheedi observances, and a long winter vacation. Parents, students, and teachers can use this updated holiday schedule to plan academics, travel, and participation in significant historical events.