Punjab School Holidays: Shutdown Till September 3 Due to Heavy Floods

Punjab’s relentless monsoon has turned from heavy rain to a full-blown flood emergency. In response, schools across the state, including government, aided, recognised, and private institutions, will remain closed until September 3, 2025. The decision was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann directed that safety must come first.

The closure, which began on August 27, was originally set to end on August 30. However, with floods intensifying across the state, the government extended the holiday as a precautionary measure.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood situations in decades. At least 10 districts, including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka, are witnessing surging water levels in the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers. More than 1,000 villages have been inundated, and over 1.4 million residents displaced from their homes.

The Education Minister also warned private schools that were reportedly calling teachers back despite the holiday order. He stressed that strict action will be taken against any institutions that defy the closure directive.

The order also applies to universities, colleges and polytechnic institutes across the state, which will remain closed till September 3. Special attention has been drawn to the safety of hostels, with authorities urging institutions to stay alert and follow local safety instructions.