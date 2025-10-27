Punjab School and Public Holidays in November 2025: Full List Here

The state of Punjab is gearing up for a set of public and school holidays in November following a festive October. Students, government employees and families alike will benefit from a string of non-working days across schools, colleges and offices.

The month kicks off on Saturday 1 November, celebrated as Punjab Day. While it falls on a weekend, it sets a festive tone for the month ahead. According to the official holiday calendar, Wednesday 5 November is a declared holiday for the celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab. Schools, educational institutions and government offices will remain closed as people mark this key day in the Sikh calendar.

The mid-month milestone arrives on Sunday 16 November for the martyrdom remembrance of Kartar Singh Sarabha. Though it falls on a Sunday, the observance is officially listed in the holiday schedule. Further down the month, Tuesday 25 November brings another state holiday for Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day, again affecting schools and government offices.

These holidays offer a valuable break for students between exam cycles and give families extra time for travel, cultural observance or rest. Employers, banks and private sector offices may choose to follow the state-approved list though some workplaces may remain open depending on internal policy.

Parents and guardians should note that while schools will be closed on these dates, the scheduling and local directives can vary slightly by district or institution. It is advisable to check with your child’s school or college for any local amendments or additional holiday notifications.

In short, November looks set to deliver a well-spaced set of holidays in Punjab giving students, teachers and staff several recovery days after the festive rush of October and before the winter season ramps up.