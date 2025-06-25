Pakistan Risks Donald Trump Friendship for Nuclear Weapon After Operation Sindoor?

According to Intelligence agencies in Washington, the Pakistani military is developing a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could reach the United States. The report says that Pakistan is looking to upgrade its nuclear arsenal after India's highly successful Operation Sindoor.

The report also includes quotes from US officials stating that if Pakistan proceeds with developing the ICBM, the United States will have to regard Pakistan as an adversary. The US views any nation possessing nuclear weapons as a potential threat or opponent. At the moment, Russia, China, and North Korea are considered adversarial to the U.S.

The report also has an official quote: "No other country that has ICBMs that can target the United States is considered a friend." Pakistan, on the other hand, has always claimed that its nuclear program was focused on deterring India and its policy has been focused on developing short- and medium-range missiles.

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are capable of hitting targets over 5,500 km away. At present, Pakistan has no ICBMs. However, it's important to note that Pakistan tested the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile Shaheen-III, which can hit targets over 2700 km, bringing numerous Indian cities under its range.

In its attempt to get an intercontinental ballistic missile, Pakistan might be aiming to deter the US from trying to eliminate its nuclear arsenal in case of a preemptive attack.