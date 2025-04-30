Pahalgam Terror Attack: How a Karnataka Family Didn't Lose Faith in the Face of Horror

Over a week has passed since the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. But for survivors who witnessed their loved ones being killed before their eyes—or narrowly escaped—the gruesome events of April 22 remain crystal clear and continue to haunt them at night.

A couple from Karnataka, along with their son, was among several tourists fortunate enough to leave the Baisaran meadow unharmed.

Pradeep Hegde, Shubha Hegde, and their son Siddhant arrived in Srinagar for a vacation on April 21. According to their itinerary, they visited the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

Recalling the horrific ordeal, Pradeep said they had hired three horses to help them trek to the meadow. Upon reaching the scenic spot, they clicked a few photos. As their son complained of hunger, the couple took him to a nearby food stall.

While the father-son duo was ordering Maggi, Shubha went to the washroom. Just then, gunfire erupted. However, the vendor tried to calm Pradeep, suggesting the noise might be from firecrackers. Pradeep had just ordered a cup of tea when he saw two armed terrorists—one moving downhill, the other heading toward them. Shubha had returned from the washroom, and the trio immediately dropped to the ground.

When Shubha briefly got up to retrieve her purse, which held all their ID cards, a bullet zipped past her right ear. She immediately ducked again. She later recalled feeling something brush against her hair but was too terrified to look.

Soon after, tourists were directed to run toward a gate. Speaking to the media, Pradeep recounted the moments of panic he shared with his wife and son. “I was sure I was going to die that day. I had no hope left,” he said.

Fortunately, it was Shubha who remained composed. Her clarity of thought and unshaken belief that they would return home safely gave the family the courage to follow the others and flee the scene.

Soon after reaching the gate, army personnel guided them to safety.