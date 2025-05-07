Operation Sindoor: Significance of the Name, 9 Locations Targeted

Exactly two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

All three wings of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Navy and Air Force – targeted nine places. These include:

Markaz Subhan Allah Bahawalpur Markaz Taiba, Muridke Sarjal / Tehra Kalan Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber Markaz Abbas, Kotli Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli District Shawai Nallah Cam, Muzaffarabad Markaz Syedna Bilal

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the terror attack. Terrorists had launched targeted attack, killing only men after asking their names. The Resistance Force, a splinter group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Symbolism of "Sindoor"

The term "Sindoor" refers to vermillion traditionally applied by married Hindu women along the parting of their hair, symbolizing marriage, protection, and the well-being of a husband. In the context of the operation, the name carries symbolic significance as several women lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack, reflecting themes of protection, sacrifice, and the defence of national honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly suggested the name himself.

Strategic Objectives

Neutralization of Terrorist Camps: Targeting camps associated with militant groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, believed to be involved in planning and executing the Pahalgam attack.

Dismantling Terrorist Infrastructure: Striking logistic and training facilities used by anti-India militant outfits.

Deterrence and Strategic Messaging: Sending a clear message of India's resolve to protect its citizens and respond decisively to acts of terrorism.