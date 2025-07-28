Operation Mahadev: How Pahalgam Terror Mastermind Hashim Musa Was Killed

In a major breakthrough under Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, reportedly neutralized top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Hashim Musa on Monday.

Also known by his alias Abu Suleiman, Musa is believed to be the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Baisaran Valley.

How Operation Mahadev Was Launched

Security forces reportedly detected activity from a lone Chinese satellite phone in the Baisaran area on July 11, raising suspicions and prompting a coordinated search effort. The Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF jointly launched a surveillance and search operation.

Once terrorist movement in the area was confirmed, multiple teams — including 24 Rashtriya Rifles, 4 Para, and other security units — began combing operations in the Dachigam forest region.

The offensive began after suspicious communication signals were intercepted deep inside the forest, indicating the presence of five to seven terrorists, affiliated with LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Terrorists Caught Napping

At approximately 11:30 am on Monday (July 28), a joint team of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 Para discovered three terrorists resting in a concealed trench hideout under a tree, camouflaged by thick foliage.

Security forces reportedly caught the terrorists napping. The encounter, sources say, was not pre-planned but the result of a chance sighting during the operation.

Identification and Follow-Up

One of the slain terrorists is believed to be Hashim Musa, while the other two are suspected to be Yasir and Hamza (alias Harris). However, official identification is underway, along with efforts to confirm their involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

The manhunt for remaining members of the terror group continues in the region.

Operation Sindoor: A Parallel Response

In retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, India had earlier launched Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing at least 100 terrorists. However, the mission to eliminate those directly linked to the Pahalgam attack has continued under Operation Mahadev.