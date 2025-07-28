Not Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan Legal Heirs of Sunjay Kapoor’s 30000 Crore Property

Actress Karisma Kapoor has no interest in or engagement with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's property affairs, according to family-friendly sources. In 2016, the pair got divorced.

Sources close to the family have emphatically claimed that Karisma is in no way tied to any property, fiercely denouncing and rubbishing all ongoing suspicions in the current negotiations regarding the partition of Sunjay Kapur's assets. She has no involvement whatsoever in any inheritance or real estate-related issues.

Since they are the legitimate heirs, the children will get what is rightfully theirs. Karisma is currently only worried about the well-being of her children. This information, which aims to clarify Karisma's position and her total disassociation from the issue, follows persistent rumors.

Following her marriage to businessman Sunjay Kapur in September 2003, actress Karisma Kapoor took a break from performing. Nearly ten years later, she returned to the big screen in Dangerous Ishq, starring Vikram Bhatt. Additionally, the actress appeared in the web series Mentalhood. When Kapur swallowed a bee by accident, he suffered a heart attack and died.

This clarification comes in the midst of a reported internal rift within the Kapur family. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, made a surprising revelation recently, where she claimed that she holds the majority stake in the group and is the legal heir to the estate. She also accused unnamed individuals of attempting to take control of the family's legacy. The revelation intensified the already existing family dispute.