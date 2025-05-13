Operation Keller: Indian Armed Forces Eliminate 3 Terrorists in Shopian

The Indian Army has confirmed that three terrorists were eliminated in Shopian on May 13 as part of Operation Keller.

According to reports, the Indian Army launched a search-and-destroy operation after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Shoekal Keller area of Shopian, South Kashmir.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), announced: “On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence from a #RashtriyaRifles unit about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, the #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and a fierce firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists.”

The post also mentioned that the operation is still in progress.

The development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base in Punjab—one of the Indian airbases reportedly targeted by Pakistan during the recent escalation following Operation Sindoor.

Air Force personnel briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing operations.

On the night of May 12, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor, launched on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan, reflects India’s new policy against terrorism. Emphasizing that terror and talks cannot go together, he stated that India will only engage with Pakistan on issues related to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism within Pakistan.