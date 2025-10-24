October 25, Fourth Saturday: Bank Holiday or Not?

Banks in India will be closed on Saturday, October 25, 2025, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled banks — public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks, and foreign banks — are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of a month.

Regular Banking Schedule

Banks function as usual on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, but Sundays remain non-workdays all the time. Therefore, during this weekend, banks will have a two-day holiday on October 25 (Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday). Banking services through physical touchpoints will be available again on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Digital Banking Services to Continue Uninterrupted

Though the branches will be shut down, online banking channels, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI can be used by customers for transactions. Facilities such as fund transfers, bill payments, and balances will not be impacted.

Advisory for Customers

Customers who intend to go to their bank to deposit cash, clear cheques, or do documentation work are encouraged to make their trips to the bank prior to or after the weekend. Weekend transactions might be cleared on the succeeding working day.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

Following this fourth Saturday, the next feasible bank holidays could be during festive festivals in later October, i.e., Chhath Puja in particular states, subject to regional notifications made by the RBI and state governments.

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