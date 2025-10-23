October 24 Bank Holiday or not?

With October 24, 2025, approaching, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed due to local holidays or weather conditions. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state notifications, tomorrow is a regular working day for banks across most of India.

Banks Open Nationwide

All national and private sector banks are expected to operate normally on October 24, 2025. There are no nationwide bank holidays scheduled, so banking services, including cash withdrawals, deposits, and online transactions, will continue as usual. Customers can also expect regular functioning at ATMs and online banking portals.

State-Wise Bank Holidays

While banks will remain open in most parts of India, some state-specific holidays may affect operations in certain regions:

Maharashtra: No bank holiday is scheduled.

Karnataka: Banks will remain open.

Tamil Nadu: All banks are operational.

West Bengal: No holiday announced.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh: Banks will function normally.

In general, October 24 is not a holiday for banks in any major state. Local branches may occasionally close due to administrative reasons or unexpected events, but this is rare.

Tips for Bank Customers

Customers should plan their banking activities in advance if they have urgent requirements.

Online and mobile banking services remain unaffected by state-specific bank holidays.

Always check the official website of your bank for any last-minute notifications or regional closures.

Conclusion

For October 24, 2025, people can expect regular banking operations throughout the country. There are no official bank holidays nationwide, and most state branches will remain open. Residents in any state should still keep an eye on local announcements for any exceptional closures.

Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela To Welcome Second Child, Diwali Turns Extra Special for Mega Family