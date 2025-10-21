October 22 bank holiday India or not?

As the holiday season progresses, most are curious about whether banks will operate on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. This day is celebrated as several post-Diwali festivals in India, namely Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Vikram Samvat New Year, and Balipadyami.

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state because each state has its own traditional festival on a slightly different date. Below is what you should know regarding bank working on October 22.

Banks Closed on October 22

Banks will be closed in some states and cities that have post-Diwali festivals. They are Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur and Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

The banks will close due to regional festivals like Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Balipadyami, Vikram Samvat New Year, or Laxmi Puja, as per local customs. Public sector and private sector banks will be closed for branch-level transactions. Digital banking services, ATMs, mobile banking apps, and UPI platforms will, however, remain functional as usual.

Banks Open in Other States

In other states not mentioned above — including Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Pune, and Patna — the banks are scheduled to function normally. Those customers in these areas are free to conduct normal banking operations including cash withdrawal, deposit, and other branch-based services as usual.

Bank holidays are announced by the Reserve Bank of India state-wise. Thus, the same festival may lead to a holiday in one state but not in another, where banks are open.

Why Holidays Differ Between States

The reason bank holidays differ is because of India's rich cultural and religious diversity. For instance:

In Gujarat, October 22 is the Vikram Samvat New Year, a big festival after Diwali.

In Karnataka, the day is celebrated as Balipadyami, marking the coming back of King Bali and worshiping Lord Vishnu.

In North India, Govardhan Puja is celebrated by many people commemorating the raising of the Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna.

These regional traditions are the reasons why banks remain shut in some states but open in others.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

There are a few bank holidays to note in October 2025. October 20 is the main Diwali festival, and Laxmi Puja and Deepavali are celebrated on October 21 in most states. October 22 is celebrated for Govardhan Puja, Balipadyami, and Vikram Samvat New Year in certain areas. The other holidays towards the end of the month are Bhai Dooj on October 23, Chhath Puja on October 27–28, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti in Gujarat on October 31.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today, October 21: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted