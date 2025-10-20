October 21 Bank Holiday or Not? Check Bank Status After Diwali 2025

Following the Diwali festive season, banks in most regions of India will operate normally on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The festive worship of Lakshmi Puja and Amavasya ended on October 20 in the most states. With festivities over, normal banking activities will resume tomorrow.

But it's interesting to note that a couple of states could still be closed for a local holiday on October 21. This is largely due to the fact that the dates of the festival can differ geographically — in some parts, the central day of Diwali or related ceremonies like Balipratipada or Govardhan Puja take place one day later. Consequently, some state or regional offices might be closed.

Reserve Bank of India announces holidays based on region-specific festivals and local traditions, hence differences across the nation are not uncommon. Customers are thus requested to verify with their local branch whether any state-announced holiday applies or not.

For the majority of people, however, banks will be open and functioning as usual on October 21. Internet banking, ATMs, and electronic payment services will run uninterrupted, providing seamless access to financial transactions even where branches are shut.

In short, as the peak festival is over, October 21 is a normal working day for banks in most parts of India, except in some states where post-Diwali observances are observed.

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