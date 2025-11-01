November 2025 Festivals and School Holidays List!

November 2025 is shaping up to be a vibrant and spiritually significant month across India, featuring an array of major religious festivals, cultural observances, and several school holidays. For families and students, the month offers multiple opportunities to celebrate, rest, and plan short getaways.

Festivals in November 2025

The month begins with auspicious occasions that hold deep religious importance in Hinduism, Sikhism, and other Indian traditions.

Tulsi Vivah marks the symbolic wedding of the sacred Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated widely across India. This festival signifies the end of the Hindu Chaturmas period, when most religious ceremonies resume after four months of spiritual austerity.

Kartik Purnima, which coincides with Dev Diwali, will be observed on November 5, 2025. The day is celebrated with grand festivities in Varanasi and other parts of India, where devotees light thousands of lamps along river ghats and take ritual baths to honor Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

The same day also marks Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs and is observed with immense devotion through processions, kirtans, and community feasts known as langars.

Later in the month, Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day will be observed on November 24, 2025, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru who stood up for religious freedom. The day is observed as a public or restricted holiday in several states, particularly in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

November will also see the continuation of seasonal fairs and cultural events, including the famous Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan, which blends spirituality with tradition and tourism.

School Holidays in November 2025

For students, November offers a welcome breather in the academic calendar. Schools across India are expected to remain closed for several key dates and weekends throughout the month.

Most educational institutions will observe a holiday on November 5, coinciding with Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Diwali. The day will be treated as a gazetted holiday in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

On November 24, schools in many states will remain closed to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, particularly in northern and central regions.

Alongside these festival holidays, November will include five Sundays, on the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, offering regular breaks for students. Depending on regional observances, some states may also have additional holidays for local festivals such as Kartik Ekadashi, Chhath Puja (continuing from late October), and Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka.

The combination of multiple national and regional holidays makes November one of the most balanced months in the academic and cultural calendar. It allows families to plan short vacations, religious observances, and social gatherings. Schools are also expected to schedule mid-term activities or cultural programs in the lead-up to the year-end break.

With India’s diverse traditions and school systems, holiday calendars may vary slightly by state or board. Parents are advised to check their school’s official holiday list or state education department circular for final confirmations.