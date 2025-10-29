November 2025 Bank Holidays: Check Full List of Holidays for Banks

November 2025 is going to be a comparatively subdued festive calendar for Indian banks with a total of 11 bank holidays, including weekends and particular regional festivals. Even as the bank branches remain shut during these days, customers are still able to use critical banking services such as ATMs, online banking, and mobile banking.

Knowing Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, Indian banks celebrate public holidays and weekends as bank holidays. State governments decide the holidays, and some are state-specific holidays. RBI has announced a list of holidays during the month of November 2025, including festivals such as Kannada Rajyotsava and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

Following is a list of bank holidays in November 2025:

November 1 (Saturday): Kannada Rajyotsava/Igas-Baghwal - Banks remain closed in Bengaluru and Dehradun.

November 2 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - Banks will remain closed all over the nation.

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima - Banks remain closed in several cities like Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

November 6 (Thursday): Nongkrem Dance - Banks remain closed in Meghalaya.

November 7 (Friday): Wangala Festival - Banks remain closed in Meghalaya.

November 8 (Saturday): Second Saturday - Banks remain closed throughout India.

November 9 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday - Banks remain closed throughout India.

November 16 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday - Banks remain closed throughout India.

November 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday - Banks remain closed throughout India.

November 23 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday - Banks remain closed throughout India.

November 30 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday - Banks remain closed throughout India.

Impact on Banking Services

Though bank branches will remain shut on such days, customers can continue to use banking services using ATMs, internet banking, cash deposit machines, and mobile banking applications. This way, customers are not adversely affected by the closure of bank branches.

Types of Bank Holidays

The central government has divided bank holidays into three categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881:

Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act: Such holidays are announced by the central government and are applicable to all banks.

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays: These holidays are RTGS-specific and are announced by the RBI.

Banks' Closing of Accounts: Such holidays are bank's accounting-specific and are announced by the banks themselves.

By knowing the bank holiday list, customers can schedule their banking operations accordingly and won't face any inconvenience.

Also read: October 29 School Holiday in Telangana due to Cyclone Montha!