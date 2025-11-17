November 17–23 Bank Holiday List: Check When Banks Will Be Shut

If you’re planning any banking tasks next week, it’s important to know which days banks will remain shut. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across the country will be closed on two days between November 17 and November 23, 2025. All other days in this week will remain operational as usual.

Bank Holidays from November 17 to 23

During the upcoming week, banks will be closed on the following days:

Saturday, 22 November — Fourth Saturday

As per RBI rules, banks across India do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since November 22 falls on the fourth Saturday, all branches will remain shut.

Sunday, 23 November — Weekly Holiday

Banks remain closed every Sunday. Therefore, November 23 is also a non-working day for all banks.

For the rest of the week—November 17 (Monday) to November 21 (Friday)—banks will function normally across all states, unless specific regional holidays apply.

How Many Bank Holidays Have Occurred in November So Far?

Up to this point, banks have already observed six holidays in different states this month due to various local festivals and celebrations.

The most recent state-specific closure was on November 15 in Jharkhand, where banks were shut to commemorate:

The 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and

Jharkhand Foundation Day, marking the state’s formation in 2000.

Are Any More Bank Holidays Left in November 2025?

After November 23, there are no further RBI-designated bank holidays for the remainder of the month. Except for the regular Sunday closure on November 30, banks will remain open on all other days until December begins.

What Banking Services Work During Holidays?

Even when bank branches are closed, most banking services continue uninterrupted. Customers can still use:

Internet banking and mobile banking apps

UPI, digital wallets, and online payment apps

ATMs for cash withdrawals

Debit and credit card services

Online NEFT/RTGS transactions (subject to the bank’s operating schedule)

Additionally, customers can submit or request:

Chequebooks

Demand drafts

Account update forms

Standing instruction setups

Card replacement and service requests

These services typically remain accessible unless banks announce maintenance downtime.