Nita Ambani Celebrates 60th Birthday in Style

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani celebrated her 60th birthday on November 1, surrounded by loved ones and colleagues. The milestone occasion was marked with enthusiasm and warmth.

Grand Celebrations

The Reliance family and staff came together to make Nita's special day unforgettable. Her younger son, Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, and colleagues extended heartfelt wishes. The celebrations included lighting diyas, cake cutting, and singing 'Happy Birthday'.

Glittering Appearance

Nita stunned in a pink saree, paired with a three-strand pearl necklace, matching earrings, and rings. Radhika Merchant complemented her mother-in-law's look in a similar pink floral outfit.

Heartfelt Wishes

The Nachiket Mor Accident and Emergency Care (NMAEC) team tweeted special birthday wishes to Nita Ambani. Celebrity friends and IPL team Mumbai Indians also extended their warm greetings.

Nita's Philanthropic Legacy

As a renowned businesswoman and philanthropist, Nita Ambani's contributions to education, healthcare, and sports have made a significant impact. Her dedication to social causes continues to inspire.

Nita Ambani's journey, from being a teacher to leading the Reliance Foundation, is a testament to her strength and vision. Her family, including husband Mukesh Ambani and sons Anant and Akash, have always been her pillar of support.

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Nita Ambani, acknowledging her remarkable achievements and philanthropic work.