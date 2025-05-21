NHAI Daily Toll Pass for Local Residents at Rs 340 - How to Apply

If you live within 20 kilometers of a toll plaza in India and frequently travel through it, you don’t have to pay the toll fee every time. Under a long-standing facility provided by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), local residents can apply for a monthly toll pass for just ₹340, allowing unlimited travel through one designated toll plaza.

This benefit is particularly helpful for daily commuters who regularly pass through toll booths for work, school, or business.

Who Can Apply?

To qualify for this monthly pass, you must:

Reside within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza

Own a private (non-commercial) vehicle

Provide valid proof of residence

Documents Required

To apply, the following documents are needed:

Aadhaar card, voter ID, utility bill, or rent agreement

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Active FASTag account

Passport-size photo (if requested)

How to Apply for the Pass

Visit the Toll Plaza Office: Go to the administrative office of the toll plaza where you want the pass.

Collect and Fill the Form: Ask for the "local resident monthly pass" form and complete it.

Attach Documents and Pay ₹340: Submit the form with the documents and make the payment through accepted modes.

Get Verified and Activated: Once verified, your FASTag will be updated or a physical pass will be issued, depending on the plaza.

Key Details to Know

The pass is valid for only one toll plaza

It needs to be renewed monthly

Commercial vehicles are not eligible

Address or vehicle changes must be reported to the toll office

Why This Matters

This facility saves both time and money for those who travel daily. With a one-time monthly payment, commuters can avoid repeated toll charges and long queues.

If you live near a toll plaza and haven't applied yet, this could be a smart way to reduce your monthly travel costs. Visit your nearest toll office and check your eligibility today.