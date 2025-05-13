New CA Exam Schedule Released by ICAI: Final, Inter & INTT-AT

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced a change in the examination date of CA Final, CA Intermediate, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) papers. The examination that was first proposed to be conducted from May 9 to May 14, 2025, has been moved to schedule between May 16 and May 24, 2025.

Reason Behind the Rescheduling

Following the May 10th ICAI notification, rescheduling the exams was considered with regard to favorable national conditions such that arrangements to take the exams could be more favorably implemented to provide security to all students.

Exam Details Remain the Same

Though revised dates have been announced, the exam centers and timings are unchanged. All the exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, with the exception of some papers going up to 6 pm, denoted by an asterisk (*).

Admit Cards Are Valid

It is notified to the candidates that their current admit cards remain valid and there is no requirement to download fresh ones.

Revised Exam Schedule

Here is a preview of the changed exam dates:

Final (Group II) Paper – 5 / INTT–AT Paper – 1*: May 16 (earlier May 10)

Final (Group II) Paper – 6 / INTT–AT Paper – 2*: May 18 (earlier May 13)

Intermediate (Group II) Paper – 4: May 20 (earlier May 9)

Intermediate (Group II) Paper – 5: May 22 (earlier May 11)

Intermediate (Group II) Paper – 6: May 24 (earlier May 14)

CA Foundation Exams are Not Affected

Exam dates for CA Foundation students are not affected, and exams will take place on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2025.

What to Do Next

Students are recommended to:

Hold on to their original admit cards

Keep themselves updated on the official ICAI website

Not take postponements for granted if any new date becomes a holiday

By adhering to the above instructions, students can have an easy time during the rescheduled exams.

