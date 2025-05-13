Shopian Encounter: Security Forces Engage Terrorists Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

An exchange of fire reportedly erupted between security forces and a few terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday (May 13).

The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

According to reports, the encounter began nearly two hours ago. It has been learned that two to three terrorists were found hiding in the forested area of Shukru Kellar in Shopian — a district in South Kashmir.

Security has reportedly been beefed up in the area to ensure no harm comes to civilians.

While there are reports that two terrorists have been killed in the encounter, no official confirmation has been provided yet.

The encounter, which is reportedly ongoing, comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, emphasized that India will not tolerate terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Reiterating that “this is not the era of war,” he added, “it is not the era of terrorism either.”

PM Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor, launched on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan, reflects India’s new policy against terrorism. Emphasizing that terror and talks cannot go together, he said India will only engage with Pakistan on issues related to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism within Pakistan.

Warning Pakistan against funding and sheltering terrorist organizations, Prime Minister Modi said, “The path to peace goes through power.”

Meanwhile, numerous posters have appeared in Shopian, announcing a reward of ₹20 lakh for those who provide authorities with information about the terrorists responsible for killing 26 people in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam.