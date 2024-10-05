Navratri 2024: Things to avoid purchasing these nine days!

One of the most prominent festivals of the Hindu faith, Navratri, started on October 3 and continues today as Day 3. The nine-day celebration honours Maa Durga and her nine divine forms, culminating in Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. During this holy festival, particular astrology rules have to be followed so that it is fruitful and blessings come.

The ancient principle of astrology states that this time, during Chaitra Navratri, if the actions are done. Shopping is done at certain times, and it attracts terrible energies, and the devotee suffers, loses, and feels harassed. To inhibit such unwanted possibilities, the following rules must be followed by the devotees:

Things to Avoid

Buying Rice: Wait to buy rice for these nine days, as it is supposed to cancel all the good things one would collect in Navratri.

Electronic devices: Electronic products are not considered auspicious because they might even spoil planetary misalignments and planetary defects in your horoscope.

Black Clothes: Always avoid getting black clothes either by purchasing or wearing them, which are meant to be inauspicious. Wearing black will stop success in the immediate ventures.

Iron goods: Avoid purchasing iron articles, such as utensils, tools, or machinery, as many people believe they cause crises and instability in finance.

